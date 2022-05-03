Visiting restrictions at Southampton General Hospital have been lifted.

In April, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust temporarily suspended visitors being allowed onsite due to the rise in Covid and Norovirus.

The visiting guidelines now state that all inpatients can have one visitor a day, but only for an hour.

Entry to the hospital must be arranged in advance.

Southampton General Hospital is the largest hospital the NHS Trust runs. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The hospital advises that the number of different visitors is limited wherever possible.

The new arrangement came into place on Friday, April 29.

The NHS Trust also runs the following sites:

Princess Anne Hospital

Southampton Children's Hospital

New Forest Birth Centre

Royal South Hants Hospital

Lymington New Forest Hospital

However, the NHS site says visitor numbers are still limited but arrangements can be made in advance.

A visitor can be accompanied by one other person in circumstances where needed, for example, an elderly relative, a child, a visitor with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism.

The hospital is urging people to take a lateral flow test before their visit and to allow social distancing of two metres.