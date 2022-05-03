The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man died after being hit by a police car in East Sussex.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a marked vehicle at around 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April) near the junction of Dorothy Avenue on the A259 South Coast Road.

He was sadly confirmed dead at the scene of the crash in Peacehaven a short time later.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is appealing for witnesses of the crash and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: “Our sympathies are with the man’s family and everyone else affected by his death. We will be in contact with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated on our progress.

“We appreciate there has been concern expressed in the community about exactly what happened on Saturday evening and we are working hard to establish all of the facts.

"We are looking at the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the police in the immediate aftermath.

"We have already received dashcam footage from a member of the public who was driving in the area at the time and we are analysing that along with footage from the police car involved in the collision.

“Initial accounts from the police officers involved have been provided and we are also gathering police body worn video and radio transmissions.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died at the scene of the crash in Peacehaven

“We know that a number of people were at the scene following the collision and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and talk to us. We would also like to hear from anyone with mobile phone or other footage they may have recorded of the incident.”

IOPC investigators will be in the area in the coming days to locate any other CCTV footage that might be available, and to carry out house to house inquiries to identify witnesses.

The coroner has been informed and a post mortem examination is expected to take place later this week.

Anyone with information is urged to call 0300 3035612 or email peacehavenrti@policeconduct.gov.uk as soon as possible.