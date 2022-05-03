A woman has died after being hit by a car as she crossed a busy Southampton road.

The 45-year-old woman was crossing the dual carriageway on Bitterne Road West at around 10pm on Monday 2 May when the collision happened near the junction with Rampart Road.

The car involved was a black Audi 4 driven by a 51-year-old man.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident but has since re-opened.

Police say it's believed the woman had been by the BP garage before it happened and want to hear from anyone who may have seen a woman in the area at the time of the incident.

They also want to speak to anyone who may have seen the Audi being driven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 442200172280.

Officers are also keen to view any dashcam footage anyone may have of the incident or the area prior to the collision.