The father of a Newhaven man who died after being hit by a police car says he is prepared to take legal action against Sussex Police.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, died after the incident in Peacehaven near the junction of Dorothy Avenue on the A259 at 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30).

His father Jens Holscher has criticised the police force for its communication following his son's death.

Arthur's family shared footage of the moments before the crash - Arthur can be seen appearing from the left in the dash cam footage. In the distance on the other side of the road the police car can be seen approaching before Arthur is hit.

ITV News Meridian has obtained footage of the moments before Arthur Holscher-Ermert was struck by the vehicle.

Describing the moment he was told his son had died, Jens Holcher said, "I was in shock.

"We were on our way back from Germany where we had stayed for five weeks, but never thought of anything like that happening. I'm still in a state of shock.

"They should have explained the circumstances, and I'm still not quite clear on what happened. Apparently there was a chase, and we still don't know whether it was an accident.

"At the moment we are thinking of taking legal advice over the matter.

Jens Holscher has told ITV Meridian he deserved more communication from Sussex Police

"I think there should have been somebody here. I think it's inappropriate and that senior officers should have been here.

"It's a few days since it happened, and I still haven't seen anyone - that is disgraceful.

He continued: "He deserves justice and that is my duty to make sure that justice is done in this matter and we will go all the way that is necessary."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into Arthur's death.

Flowers left by the roadside in tribute to Arthur at the spot where the collision happened.

Flowers have been left on the roadside at the spot where Arthur was killed. One message read: "You were taken far too soon. You had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.

"Res easy up there bud. #JusticeforArthur."

While another said, "Arthur, a true, loyal, loving gent. Will be sadly missed."

Arthur's family are being supported by the charity Inquest which provides expertise on deaths involving agencies such as police forces.

Lucy McKay from the charity said: "Any use of police force, any police pursuit on the road has potential to cause death, and has to be proportionate to the circumstances.

"This case raises serious questions about what those circumstances were, why the decisions were made, and how this man came to his death."

In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said " As this is a fully owned IOPC investigation, they would manage contact and relationships with all those involved including family and witnesses."