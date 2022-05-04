Man charged with raping woman in Portsmouth nightclub

A man from Kent has been charged after a 20 year-old woman was raped in Portsmouth at the weekend.

The woman was in Astoria nightclub on Guildhall Walk when she was attacked at some point between 2am and 3am on Saturday 30 April.

She was helped by staff and the venue have been assisting police with their investigation.

The woman is now being supported by specialist officers.

As part of the investigation, 24 year-old Ethan Barr of Mallings Drive in Bearsted has been charged with rape.

He was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday 2 May where he was further remanded to next appear in court on Monday 30 May.