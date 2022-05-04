Rescue teams scale back search for man who fell from boat in Poole Harbour

Rescue teams have scaled back their search efforts for a man who fell from a boat in Poole Harbour.

Police received a report at 1:59am on Monday 2 May, that David Haw, 24, from Sussex, had reportedly fallen off a RIB.

Police divers, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from Dorset Search and Rescue have carried out extensive searches in the Poole Harbour area over the last two days, but say they haven't been able to find Mr Haw.

Dorset Police say 'wide and targeted searches are now complete' but that they will continue their enquiries.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Superintendent Gemma Morris, of Dorset Police, said: “We have carried out intensive water and land-based searches of the Poole Harbour area over the past two days with air support.

“These searches have been informed by extensive technical modelling and expert input and we have used significant resources with support from our partner agencies to thoroughly search all the areas identified but very sadly we have so far been unable to find David.

“While both the wide and targeted searches are now complete, we will continue in our efforts and enquiries to find David and will respond to any information that becomes available to us.

“We are keeping David’s family fully updated and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“I would like to thank all those who have been involved in the search operation for their tireless support over recent days.”

David is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of slim build with short mousey brown hair that is shaved at the side and back, but longer on top.

He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.