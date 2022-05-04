Tributes paid to man killed during fight on Isle of Wight

Tributes have been paid to a man who died during an altercation in Shanklin last month.

David Johns, 55, has been described as a 'great dad, grandad and brother'.

Police were called at 10.11pm on Monday 25 April to St Johns Road.

He pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have released the following tribute to him: Dad was Brentford's Number 1 fan. He was a great dad, grandad and brother. We will miss him very much."

As part of this investigation a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody having been treated for serious injuries sustained during this incident.