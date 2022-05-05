Thousands of people across the South have been casting their votes in the local council elections.

The polls opened at 7am on Thursday, May 5, and voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.

A total of 200 local authorities in Britain are holding elections.

Voters will be deciding who is responsible for issues such as housing and rubbish collections in their area.

Some owners brought their dogs along with them to the polling stations, sharing snaps on social media with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Sherlock took a trip to a station in Portsmouth. Credit: @icliving

Keith joined voters at a station in Reading. Credit: Adam Koszary

Mae was brought to a polling station in Southampton. Credit: Shez @metalshez

Moss visited a station in Steventon, Oxfordshire. Credit: Mary @yersin

Bella was at a station in Swindon. Credit: Claire Stewart

A four legged squad showed up in Swindon. Credit: Emma Bessent