Dog in pram among those pictured at polling stations as voting underway in 2022 local elections

New Marston - Bert (aged 15 and a half) by Richard Parnham
15 and a half year old Bert showed up to the polls at New Marston. Credit: Richard Parnham

Thousands of people across the South have been casting their votes in the local council elections.

The polls opened at 7am on Thursday, May 5, and voters have until 10pm to cast their ballots.

A total of 200 local authorities in Britain are holding elections.

Voters will be deciding who is responsible for issues such as housing and rubbish collections in their area.

Some owners brought their dogs along with them to the polling stations, sharing snaps on social media with the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Sherlock took a trip to a station in Portsmouth. Credit: @icliving
Keith joined voters at a station in Reading. Credit: Adam Koszary
Mae was brought to a polling station in Southampton. Credit: Shez @metalshez
Moss visited a station in Steventon, Oxfordshire. Credit: Mary @yersin
Bella was at a station in Swindon. Credit: Claire Stewart
A four legged squad showed up in Swindon. Credit: Emma Bessent
Nana turned up to the polls in Swindon. Credit: Emma Bessent
