Man arrested after gold Eagle-shaped lectern stolen from Kent church

A man has been arrested after a gold lectern was stolen from inside a church in Kent.Staff at the St John the Evangelist Church discovered that thieves had broken into the building on the night of May 1 and stolen a golden lectern as well as its stand.

Police investigating the burglary at the church in Kingsdown, Kent, have been able to recover the stand section of the lectern.

But there has been no trace of the golden top section which is shaped like an eagle.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: "On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man from Dover was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident.

"He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/82974/22.