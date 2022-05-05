A teenager who stabbed his grandmother to death was in a delusional state, suffering fromparanoia, anxiety and depression, a court has heard.

Pietro Addis, 19, is accused of murdering popular restaurant owner Sue Addis at her home in Brighton on 7 Jan 2021.

He admits killing her, but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility,claiming he was suffering from paranoid psychosis at the time.

Mr Addis was mentally unwell at the time of the attack, a psychiatrist told the court on Thursday (5 May), and he believed his grandmother wanted to kill him.

Police outside Sue Addis' home in Cedar Gardens on 7 January 2021. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Standing as a witness for the defence, Dr Peter Misch had interviewed the teenager in the weeks after he had stabbed Mrs Addis 17 times in the bath.

When asked why he killed her, Mr Addis, then 17, had first told him he couldn’t remember and didn’t have an explanation, the court heard.

But in subsequent meetings he told the psychiatrist he remembered stabbing her “because he thought she was going to kill him," the court heard.

He said: “She was holding knives and kept staring at me. She meant to do me harm. The bathroom door was open. She’d left the knives and I took them.”

Under cross-examination, Dr Misch agreed today there was no corroborating evidence thatSue Addis was trying to do the boy harm.

Pietro Addis arrives at Lewes Crown Court on 20 April 2022. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mr Addis later told another psychiatrist that he was being followed by the FBI, hearing voices, and was being watched through his phone, the court heard.

The teenager had moved out of his father’s home and in with his grandmother little over aweek before he killed her.

He was diagnosed with ADHD in 2018 and prescribed medication, which the courtheard he relied on to perform even routine daily tasks.

The following summer he began smoking cannabis, started a catering course, and beganworking at the family restaurants.

Four months before her death, Sue Addis had told friends she was concerned about theteenager and the amount of cannabis he was smoking, the court heard.

Describing him as “withdrawn”, she contacted a doctor, saying he was suffering from paranoia.

Mr Addis had called 999 on the evening of the killing at her home in Cedar Gardens, and told an operator “I’m calling to hand myself in”.

He hung up after giving his grandmother’s address, but when the operator called him backand asked what he’d done, he replied: “There’s been a murder.”

Sue Addis was the owner of the Donatello restaurant situated in Brighton's Lanes. Credit: ITV News Meridian

When officers arrived at the home minutes later, they found Mrs Addis lying dead in the bath in blood-stained water.

The psychiatrist momentarily broke down himself while giving evidence.

He described the killing as “extreme, indescribable violence” and told the court Mr Addis had “tipped into acute and transient psychosis”.

The prosecution argues that Pietro Addis suffered no psychosis and he bears complete responsibility for the crime.

The trial continues.