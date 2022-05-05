More than £6,000 has been raised in just two days for the funeral of a man who died after he was struck by a police car in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a marked vehicle at around 11.10pm on Saturday, April 30, near the junction of Dorothy Avenue on the A259 South Coast Road.

He was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash a short time later.

A fundraising page was set up by Arthur's family, who have described him as a "very loved brother, son and friend".

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: "Our sympathies are with the man’s family and everyone else affected by his death.

"We will be in contact with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated on our progress.

"We appreciate there has been concern expressed in the community about exactly what happened on Saturday evening and we are working hard to establish all of the facts.

"We are looking at the circumstances leading up to the collision and the actions of the police in the immediate aftermath.

"We have already received dashcam footage from a member of the public who was driving in the area at the time and we are analysing that along with footage from the police car involved in the collision.

"Initial accounts from the police officers involved have been provided and we are also gathering police body worn video and radio transmissions.

"We know that a number of people were at the scene following the collision and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and talk to us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with mobile phone or other footage they may have recorded of the incident."

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Ambleside.

