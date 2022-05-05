The family of a young woman who died in a collision in Sussex have expressed their tribute to her saying "she always had a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes".

Leonie Grace Jones, 18, died after a crash in Dormans in the Gossops Green area of Crawley at 2.40am on April 25.

Now, her mother Carmel Richards has issued a statement and described the impact on her family.

The statement said: "On Monday, April 25, our whole world came crashing down. Our hearts are completely broken because our darling daughter, Leonie Grace Jones (Lones), passed away aged only 18.

"Her infectious laugh and beaming smile will stay with us forever. She always had a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes.

"Leonie was so bright, bubbly and had so many plans for her future. She wanted to travel and to become a beautician to run her own business.

"She always went that extra mile to support her friends and family in times of need. Her friends have said that she always checked in on them to make sure they were ok.

"She has two brothers and two sisters who adore her as she did them. Leonie was the best daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and big sister anyone could wish for. Her boyfriend also misses her immensely.

"She loved to sing and dance and was the life and soul of any party. She's a social butterfly and just loved life.

"I can't thank everyone enough for all the support we have received as a family. It brings us some form of comfort at such a tragic time. Leonie's friends are amazing, raising money to help cover funeral costs and to support the family.

"Leonie will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends and will forever hold a place in our hearts."

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and two men aged 21 and 20 from Crawley were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and drugs.

The 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug.

Both men have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers believe there were other members of the public in the car park during the evening and in particular are appealing for the occupants of a vehicle that was seen to leave immediately after the incident to come forward as witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has footage of vehicles in the area is asked to call 101 or email: collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote serial 108 of 25/04.