Conservatives take a battering in the South as support for the party falters

It's been a bad night for the Conservatives in the South - and they are braced for much worse to come as more results are declared today.

Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer is celebrating his party's success in Southampton, taking back control of a council they lost last year.

This was a win Labour needed, but in truth it's not spectacular: they ran Southampton for 9 years before losing there in 2021.

Labour's real target in these elections is Worthing, where we'll get the result later today. Five years ago, there were no Labour councillors there at all.

When Beccy Cooper won a by-election in August 2017, it was Labour's first council seat in Worthing for 40 years. Later today, Ms Cooper will almost certainly become the leader of the council.

The Tories lost control of West Oxfordshire overnight, partly thanks to Lib Dem gains. It's a symbolic area - the home of former Prime Minister David Cameron - but it's the Lib Dems and Labour have been making steady progress there over the years.

Stand by today for more Tory losses - and an important political trend: Conservative support is falling away much more steeply in our region than elsewhere in the country.

Their vote share is down by more than 7.6 percent so far.

While politicians and political commentators have obsessed in recent years about the Red Wall - those traditional Labour areas in the north which the Tories captured in 2019 - the really significant action now is taking place in the traditional Tory strongholds of the south and southeast.