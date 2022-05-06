Crawley Town sack manager John Yems following racism allegations

Crawley Town have sacked their manager John Yems following allegations of racism against the club's players.

The 62-year-old was suspended by the Sky Bet League Two club on 23 April following "serious and credible" allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

The Football Association confirmed it is investigating allegations of discrimination.

In a statement the club's website, Preston Johnson, co-chairman of Crawley Town FC. said, “We’re looking forward to the next era of Crawley Town Football Club.

“We have an opportunity to build on more than 125 years of rich history and take this club to the next level.

"We’re eager to partner with our players and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can continue to be proud of - both on and off the pitch.”

The club has confirmed that it will immediately begin a 'global search' for its next manager.

Assistant manager Lewis Young will continue to serve as interim manager for the remainder of the current season.