The family of a man who died after being hit by a police car in Peacehaven are to meet with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) today for the first time since the incident.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, was hit by a marked vehicle at around 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April) near the junction of Dorothy Avenue on the A259 South Coast Road.

He was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash.

His family are meeting representatives from the police watchdog, after the organisation confirmed a Sussex police constable is under criminal investigation in connection with the incident. The IOPC will investigate whether the unnamed officer involved should be prosecuted.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, died after the incident in Peacehaven on Saturday 30 April 30.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert's brother Karl told ITV Meridian, "The IOPC really need to investigate all of the officers that were there on duty that night, and that were involved in this operation that was taking place.

"Ultimately, my brother's lost his life.

"We're never going to see him again - his memory is the only thing that will be with us now.

Karl received a phone call from his father Jens in the early hours of Sunday morning to tell him that his brother had been in an accident.

"We were informed that he had been in a road traffic collision, not that he'd been in a road traffic collision with a police car, and that he was on foot, he added.

"We were told that by a member of the public."

Flowers left at the scene on the A259 in Peacehaven.

The family is organising a peaceful protest on Saturday (7 May) in response to Arthur's death. The family say they feel there is enough public demand for the protest.

Karl added, "I don't want this to get out of hand and people to be aggressive towards the police.

"We need to be there resolute, all together, peacefully."

The peaceful protest is being held outside the Sussex Police HQ in Lewes at 1pm.

In a statement, Supt James Collis of Sussex Police said: “We are aware of a planned protest outside Sussex Police headquarters on Saturday 7 May.

"We understand the strength of feeling following the tragic death of Arthur Holscher-Ermert and will facilitate a peaceful protest.

“We are providing every assistance to the IOPC to allow for a thorough investigation and for the family to receive the answers they need.

"Our thoughts are with Arthur’s family and friends and we would ask the public to allow for the investigation to take its course.”