The Liberal Democrats have confirmed that they will seek a deal with Labour and the Green party to take control of West Oxfordshire District council.

The council was run by the Conservative party, who lost control after the Liberal Democrats made a series of gains.

In total, 7 seats were lost by the Conservatives - with 5 going to the Liberal Democrats, 1 to Labour and 1 to the Greens.

Just four of the 11 seats being defended by the party in power remained blue.

Deputy leader David Harvey and cabinet member Merilyn Davies were the high-profile casualties.

No party has overall control now and while the Conservatives still have the most seats, if the coalition is successful it would put them in opposition.

Liberal Democrat leader, Andy Graham, signalled his intent to strike a deal.

"What we need to do is bring forward a plan that we can all get around," he said.

"We have 15, Labour have nine, the Greens have two. Although the Conservatives are the largest group I think they will struggle.

"We are not interested [in a pact with the Tories], I think the people have said they don't want the Conservatives and that is the result we have now."

The Tories dropped from 27 seats to 20 overall with the Liberal Democrats moving from 10 to 15.

Labour have nine, the Greens have two and there are three independent councillors, none of whom were involved in this year's elections, in West Oxfordshire.

If formed, a Liberal-Labour-Green alliance would have 26 of West Oxfordshire's 49 seats.