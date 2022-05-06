Local Elections 2022: Results in Berkshire, Oxfordshire & Wiltshire

BERKSHIRE

READING

2022 results to be confirmed.

Reading is the only council in the Thames Valley where every council seat (46) has been up for grabs.

The council is currently Labour controlled

Of the current 46 seats, 25 are held by Labour, nine by the Conservatives, five by the Green Party, four by Labour and Co-operative, two by the Liberal Democrats and one by Battle Independent.

WOKINGHAM

Wokingham is a traditional Tory stronghold, but the Lib dems have made this market town a target.

11 Tory-held seats are among those up for election. If the Lib dems make big gains, the Conservatives could lose control.

OXFORDSHIRE

WEST OXFORDSHIRE

No overall control.

The home of former Prime Minister David Cameron, this district has been a traditional Conservative led council. The Tories have been fighting hard to stay in control, with the Lib dems expected to make gains. Counting took place overnight and the results were one of the first results in the Thames Valley to be announced.

OXFORD CITY

Labour retains control.

Oxford City currently doesn't have any Conservative councillors.

CHERWELL

Cherwell is a traditional Conservative stronghold.

Of the current councillors, 30 are ruling Conservatives, four are Labour, five are from the Labour and Co-operative group, three are Liberal Democrats, one is from the Green Party and four are independent.

WILTSHIRE

SWINDON

In total, 55 candidates will be standing for 19 seats. The Conservatives control the council at present, having 37 of the authority's 57 seats with Labour taking the remaining 20.