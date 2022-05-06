Local Elections 2022: Results in Hampshire

Council seats are up for grabs across Hampshire in the 2022 Local Elections.

Many counts are taking place on Friday, rather than overnight.

This list will be updated with the latest results as they are announced.

PORTSMOUTH

The council remains under no overall control.

A final declaration has been made in the city. With the Liberal Democrats now holding 17 seats - up from 15.

The conservatives now hold 13 seats - down from 17.

Labour now holds 9 seats - up from 7.

The Portsmouth Independent Party now holds 3 seats.

The Liberal Democrats were looking to make gains in Portsmouth, along with Labour. Both Parties have achieved small gains.

Portsmouth has been a battle between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats over the last few years.

22 councillors are needed for an outright majority, which no party has met.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Conservative group Simon Bosher told the BBC: “I have to say the results have been extremely disappointing, not totally unexpected I have to say. We have actually lost some very good working community councillors this evening.”

“Personally I think those in power in Westminster really do need to take a good, hard look in the mirror because it is the rank and file grassroots members they rely on that are actually losing their seats tonight and it is pretty disappointing across the board.”

Asked if he meant the Prime Minister when he referred to those in power, Mr Bosher added: “I think Boris does need to take a good, strong look in the mirror as well because I think he needs to look at those people that we have lost tonight… because those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster.”

SOUTHAMPTON

Labour has taken control of Southampton.

There are now 26 Labour councillors - up from 22.

The Conservatives now have 21 seats - down from 25.

The Liberal Democrats gained 1 seat - up from 0.

The Conservatives took control of the council only a year ago from Labour, and it was the first time in nine years the council went blue.

GOSPORT

2022 results to be confirmed.

Gosport is is another key battleground and the only council in the south where all the seats were up for grabs.

That's because the boundaries of the ward have been redrawn, reducing the number of seats from 34 to 28 seats.

The Conservatives could lose control here with the Lib Dems being the main challengers.

The Conservatives hold a small majority with 19 seats. The Lib Dems have 14 and Labour has 1.

BASINGSTOKE & DEANE

2022 results to be confirmed.

There are 19 seats up for grabs.

Basingstoke is a traditional conservative stronghold.

In the run up to the election, The leader of the council resigned to spend more time with his family.

Last year, there was a reshuffle of ward boundaries so a new council was elected.

FAREHAM

2022 results to be confirmed.

Another Conservative stronghold. They are looking to increase their majority.

The council is currently made up of 31 councillors consisting of 23 Conservatives, 5 Lib Dems and 3 independents.

In last year's local elections, the Conservative party won 13 of the 15 seats up for grabs, and this year they will be hoping for a similar result.

HART

2022 results to be confirmed.

Hart - the largely rural district in North Hampshire has 33 seats, 11 of which are up for election this year.

It currently has 12 Conservative councillors, 10 Liberal Democrats, 10 councillors from Community Campaign Hart and 1 independent councillor.

Last year, the Conservatives gained one seat on Hart District Council but failed to secure a majority, as the authority remained in no overall control.

HAVANT

2022 results to be confirmed.

Havant Borough Council is comfortably in Conservative control, where they hold 36 out of the total 38 seats.

The Conservatives gained 3 more seats following last year's election.

This year a third of the seats are up for election, including the seat held by councillor Jo Lowe - the one Liberal Democrat on the council.

Leader of the council, councillor Alex Rennie is also up for election this year.

Havant Borough Council covers an area including towns such as Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

RUSHMOOR

2022 results to be confirmed.

Rushmoor Borough Council covers an area including Aldershot and Farnborough. It has 39 councillors.

This year, there are 13 seats up for election. In 2021, the Conservative party gained two seats from Labour as they maintained control of the authority.

WINCHESTER

2022 results to be confirmed.

In Winchester, the Liberal Democrats continue to run the show. And they have strengthened their grip on the city.

Winchester has 44 seats, with 26 currently held by the Lib Dems, 16 by the Conservatives and 2 by independent councillors.