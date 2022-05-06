Local Elections 2022: Results in Kent, Sussex and Essex

KENT

TUNBRIDGE WELLS

2022 results to be confirmed.

Tunbridge Wells has been Conservative run for the last 24 years, but this could change. A former leader has predicted "bloodbath" here.

The Conservatives run the council, but as a minority. They currently have 21 seats, which is 4 short of a majority.

The rest is 12 Lib Dems, 6 Alliance, 5 Labour and there are 3 independents. Opposition members have vowed to set up a a majority administration.

HASTINGS

2022 results to be confirmed.

Hastings was not tipped to be much of a battle, with Labour projected to stay in control.

Labour currently has the most councillors with 18, while the Conservatives have 12 and the Greens have two.

MAIDSTONE

2022 results to be confirmed.

18 of Maidstone's 55 seats are up for re-election.

The Conservatives are currently in charge with a majority of five. They have 29 seats, while Lib Dems have 11.

Independent Group has 5, Maidstone Group has 5, and Labour has 3.

SUSSEX

WORTHING

2022 results to be confirmed.

Worthing has been one of the key battlegrounds in this election, with Labour poised to take control from the Conservatives.

In the run up to the election, both parties had 17 seats. With 2 Liberal democrats and 1 independent, Labour just need 2 more seats to turn one of the most traditionally blue constituency red.

A Labour win would have been unthinkable five years ago - when they had 0 councillors here.

ADUR

2022 results to be confirmed.

14 of Adur's 29 councillors were up for election in May.

The Conservatives currently hold power on the council with 19 seats, while Labour has 7 and the Green Party 1, with 2 independent councillors.

CRAWLEY

2022 results to be confirmed.

A third of seats are being contested.

Crawley is on a knife edge. Conservative and Labour are almost level pegging. It has tilted between Conservative and Labour control in recent years but neither party has an overall majority.

Conservatives have 18 seats, Labour have 17, and 1 is independent.

It would take only a couple of gains for either the Conservatives or Labour to take full control.

ESSEX

There are local elections for nine councils in Essex including Basildon, Rochford, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock.

BASILDON

2022 results to be confirmed.

14 of the 42 seats on the council were up for election in May.

In the May 2021 local elections, the Conservatives won back the overall majority on Basildon council they previously lost in 2019.

ROCHFORD

2022 results to be confirmed.

13 of the 39 seats on the council are up for election in May.

This south Essex council has been in Conservative control for two decades although the Liberal Democrats had a brief taste of power in 1994-98.

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

2022 results to be confirmed.

18 of the 51 seats on the council were up for election in May.

Southend is currently a hung council run as a joint administration by Labour, Lib Dems and Independents although the Conservative are the biggest single party.

THURROCK

The Conservative Party has retained control of Thurrock Council.

16 of the 49 seats on the council were up for election in May.

The council is made up of 30 Conservative Councillors, 14 Labour (down from 15) and 5 independants.

Thurrock is a unitary authority in Essex, meaning a single council runs all the local services. The Conservatives won back an overall majority here at some point between the 2019 election and the 2021 election.

Labour lost their overall majority in 2014 after UKIP gained five seats. UKIP used to have a strong presence in Thurrock.