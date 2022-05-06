A man from Alton who stabbed a woman to death in her flat to fund his drug habit has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Matthew Reynolds, 32, attacked Bonnie Harwood, 47, in the early hours of 10, October 2021.

Reynolds, who was a drug addict, needed money to fund his habit and to repay drug debts.

He had arranged to meet with Bonnie, who was also a drug user and dealer to friends, telling her he wanted to buy drugs.

However, Reynolds intended to rob Bonnie of her money and heroin.

He sent text messages to Bonnie’s mobile phone shortly after killing her in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Forensic teams were called to the scene in October 2021. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Later that day, Bonnie was found by one of her friends, who alerted the emergency services.

Bonnie has been described as an easy target due to her poor state of health.

Reynolds, from Pound Gate in Alton, was convicted by a jury at Winchester Crown Court on May 6, 2022, following a five week trial.

At an earlier court hearing, Reynolds also pleaded guilty to robbery.

Three days before he killed Bonnie Harwood, Reynolds robbed a Post Office in the village of Holybourne.

He threatened a lone female worker with an axe and stole £100 from the shop’s till.

Police were called to Bonnie's flat after a friend found her. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Andrew Eddy, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor said: "Matthew Reynolds tried to cover up what he had done, but inevitably made mistakes that were uncovered during the thorough police investigation.

"The careful analysis of CCTV evidence, mobile phone data and forensic evidence proved that Reynolds was not telling the truth and that he was clearly responsible for Bonnie’s death.

"In fact, shortly after fatally attacking Bonnie, Reynolds was actively selling the heroin that he had also stolen from her.

"This case is a stark reminder of the devastation that drug use can cause, and the desperate lengths an addict will go to in order to feed his habit.

"I hope that Bonnie’s friends and family will feel that justice has been delivered today."

Reynolds has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at Winchester Crown Court at a future date.