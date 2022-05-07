One man has been hospitalised following a serious road traffic collision involving three LGVs this morning.

The A34 is likely to remain closed in both directions for much of the morning between the Marcham and Milton interchanges as a result of the crash.

Diversions are in place but police are warning drivers to expect delays and plan alternative routes.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A34 southbound carriageway between Abingdon and the Milton Interchange at 1:05 this morning.

Extensive damage caused to one of the vehicles involved in the crash Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Teams from Rewley Road Fire Station, Didcot Fire Station and Kidlington Fire station attended the crash and helped extricate a man from one of the LGVs using specialist rescue equipment.

He was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries.

The fire service is reminding drivers to take breaks when driving late at night or feeling tired.