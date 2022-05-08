Dog attack warning as Conservative MP bitten while canvassing

A Hampshire MP is urging pet owners to better protect visitors, after she and a fellow Conservative were bitten by dogs while canvassing.

Flick Drummond, the MP for Meon Valley, needed medical treatment after the incident last week, and is taking "strong antibiotics".

She is now urging owners of "vicious dogs" to cover their letter boxes so that visitors and delivery people aren't injured.

Renee Lu, a candidate in the Winchester council elections, was also bitten

Ms Drummond said both she and the Conservative candidate for Whiteley and Shedfield, Renee Lu, were bitten by dogs in separate incidents, the first time in 30 years that it had happened to her.

Writing on her Facebook page, Flick said: "If you are a householder with a dog and blood on the steps outside your house, it is mine.

"It is the first time in 30 years of campaigning that I have been bitten but on behalf of all delivery people, can those with vicious dogs, please put something over the letterbox so people are not attacked.

"Renee Lu, our wonderful candidate in Whiteley was also bitten this afternoon, not by the same dog. Both of us have had to see a doctor and are now on strong antibiotics."