Hundreds lined the streets of Wallingford to watch more than 350 vintage vehicles parade through the market town in Oxfordshire this morning.

It was the first time the Wallingford Classic Car Rally has been held in three years, after being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Organisers told ITV Meridian they were delighted to see the event return, and thought the pandemic had given some car owners the opportunity to improve their vehicles.

Event director Mark Brett said: " I think in lockdown, a lot of people have been doing up their cars, maintaining them and making them extra, extra shiny and extra and rebuilding them.

"So we've got some really, truly special cars here today that have been restored meticulously by many, many enthusiasts."

A family enjoy the Wallingford Classic Car Rally

The event kicked off at 10am with the parade of vehicles leaving Wallingford Sports Park, travelling along St John’s Road and into the Market Place.

The convoy then headed along Reading Road, around the bypass and back in to Wallingford along Wantage Road, Station Road and parked up at The Kinecroft.

Car enthusiasts and amateurs packed the streets to watch motorbikes, cars, vans, a boat and even fire engines drive past.

The rally raises money for a host of local charities, including the Scouts and SeeSaw.