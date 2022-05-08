Hurricane flypast over Southampton to mark VE Day

Play Brightcove video

A Hawker Hurricane fly past has taken place over Southampton docks this afternoon to mark VE Day.

The World War Two fighter flew above the Queen Mary 2 as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

The Cunard liner is sailing to New York with more than 100 memorial wreaths on board to launch The Veterans Charity's Routes of Remembrance 2022 campaign.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the spectacle, 77 years after the Allies celebrated Victory in Europe.

CEO Danny Greeno called it a "truly epic occasion" and a "fitting tribute to those who paid the ultimate price".

The World War Two fighter aircraft, which actually flew in the Battle of Britain, made several passes over the liner to the delight of the crowd below.

An honour guard of veterans formed up at Mayflower Park to see the Queen Mary 2 depart.