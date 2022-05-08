Man repeatedly stabbed after gang wearing balaclavas gatecrash house party

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed repeatedly by three uninvited guests at a party in Buckingham.

The victim was at a party at Valley View Plot, Lockmeadow Farm near Buckingham early on Sunday morning (May 8), when three uninvited men attended and asked for him by name.

Thames Valley Police say the males briefly left before returning with weapons, and wearing balaclavas.

They then stabbed the victim in his abdomen and arm before leaving. He was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains.

The offenders are described as wearing balaclavas, jogging bottoms and hoodies and were using a Mercedes saloon-type car approximately five-years-old.

Detective Sergeant Simon Nelmes said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and not random.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch."