Motorcyclist dies after crash on A281 near Cranleigh

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A281 Horsham Road in Surrey.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident, which happened just before 1pm on Saturday (7 May).

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Officers were called to the incident south of Bramley, between Smithbrook Kilns Industrial Estate and the B2130 Barrihurst Lane.

The motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road was closed for several hours as investigations took place.

Surrey Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them with any further information or dashcam footage.