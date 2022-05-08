Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Portsmouth Comic Con organiser Andy Grays describes the appeal of the event, and welcomes it back to the city after a two-year break.

Portsmouth has been transformed into a sea of superheroes, Cosplay fans and sci-fi geeks for a weekend of Comic Con celebrations.

Hundreds of people got into the spirit of things by dressing up for the south's largest International Festival of Comics since 2019.

The festival prides itself on being one of the most inclusive and diverse of get-togethers.

Offering the best in comics, cosplay, film, TV and pop culture entertainment, Portsmouth Comic Con features specialist guests, panel discussions and workshops joining stars of the screen, immersive experiences, and the world of cosplay.

