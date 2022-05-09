A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition after reportedly being hit by a car while cycling in Southampton.

Police were called to Commercial Road just after midnight on Sunday, May 8 to reports that a car had collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The car, a blue Ford Kuga, did not remain at the scene.

A man, 24, and a woman, 23, from Rownhams have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

They remain in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220180333.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.