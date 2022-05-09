Brighton boss Graham Potter dismisses links to Tottenham job

Brighton boss Graham Potter has insisted he is happy staying on the south coast despite suggestions he could take over at Spurs if Tottenham boss Antonio Conte moves on this summer.

Potter, 46, has guided the club to their best ever points tally in the Premier League - all acting to underline his credentials as one of the country's most promising young managers.

And after Saturday's 4-0 demolition of Manchester United, he has continued to be linked with a move away from the Amex, perhaps to North London, with many keen to suggest him as an ideal replacement for Conte, should the Italian depart this summer.

Potter, whose Albion contract runs until 2025, has dismissed the talk - insisting he's happy on the south coast.

The Amex Stadium saw a record crowd on Saturday

"What can I say? It's got to the point now where there's not even a vacancy and you're getting linked to it. I don't know what to say. I've never said I want to leave at all."

He added: "It wasn't so long back that I was probably getting criticism and if you'd gone on some local fan sites, I bet I wasn't the flavour of the month, so things change pretty quickly, let's not forget that.

"But I've always had the support of Tony (Bloom, Brighton owner) and the board and they've given me chance to work, so I'm grateful for that and I enjoy it here."

Saturday's game against Manchester United was watched by a record crowd at the Amex of 31,637.

Brighton's first home win of 2022, it means they are on course to claim their first ever top-10 finish in English football's top flight in their 121-year history.