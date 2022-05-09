TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has been refused permission to extend his Diddly Squat Farm Shop car park, in a further blow to his plans for the site.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, wanted to extend the car park from ten to 70 spaces, but local councillors said that the proposed plans would have a visually intrusive and harmful impact on the surrounding countryside.

Development manager at West Oxfordshire District Council Abby Fettes said: 'By reason of its location, size and design, the proposed development would not be sustainable and would not be compatible or consistent in scale with the existing farming business or its open countryside location.

'[It] would have a visually intrusive and harmful impact on the rural character, scenic beauty and tranquillity of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty."

Jeremy Clarkson Credit: PA

Commenting on the application, Chadlington Parish Council said the car park would not reduce the number of vehicle movements in the area, could also cause light pollution and would remove land from agricultural use.

The parish council suggest Clarkson use the former RAF Chipping Norton airfield as a car park instead.

However, Sally Graff from Cotswolds Tourism supported the planning application, saying: "Having a designated car park that enables the safe flow of vehicles on and off the main highway will help to prevent the current parking issues on the road and verges.

"It should also improve safety on the road ensuring the flow of traffic for the surrounding area.

Cars lined the road near the farm on Saturday Credit: GlosPics

"The overall farm shop complex brings benefits of trade to the wider visitor economy."

The plan was refused by West Oxfordshire District Council on Friday, May 6.

It is the second time this year that Clarkson, who films at the shop for his Amazon show Clarkson's Farm, has seen a planning application for his farm shop rejected.

In January he was refused permission to convert his lambing shed into a 50-cover restaurant and cafe.

The shop at Diddly Squat Farm, so-named by the former Top Gear presenter due to its lack of money-making potential, was previously branded "ugly, intrusive and selfish" by one of more than 50 villagers who objected to his plans to open a restaurant on the site.

Other objectors refer to sales of souvenirs, cars parking on roads and verges and the "mud bath" car park.