Jeremy Clarkson has been refused permission to extend his Diddly Squat Farm shop car park, in a further blow to his plans for the site.

The former Top Gear presenter, 62, wanted to extend his shop's car park from ten to 70 spaces, but local councillors said that the proposed plans would have a 'visually intrusive and harmful impact' on the countryside.

Clarkson, who films at the shop for his Amazon show Clarkson's Farm, had faced around 30 objection comments from villagers.

It is the second time this year that Clarkson has seen a planning application for his farm shop rejected.

Jeremy Clarkson Credit: PA

In January he was refused permission to convert his lambing shed into a 50-cover restaurant and cafe.

Responding to the car park application, Chadlington Parish Council said that although application would remove some vehicles from the road given the visitor numbersexperienced, it would not reduce the number of vehicle movements in the area which is a safety concern. It could also cause light pollution and remove land from agricultural use.

The parish council suggest Clarkson use the former RAF Chipping Norton airfield site as a car park instead.

Cars lined the road near the farm on Saturday Credit: GlosPics

However, Sally Graff from Cotswolds Tourism supported the planning application, saying: "Having a designated car park that enables the safe flow of vehicles on and off the main highway will help to prevent the current parking issues on the road and verges. It should also improve safety on the road ensuring the flow of traffic for the surrounding area."The overall farm shop complex brings benefits of trade to the wider visitor economy."

The plan was refused by West Oxfordshire District Council on Friday, May 6.

The shop at Diddly Squat Farm, so-named by the former Top Gear presenter due to its lack of money-making potential, was previously branded "ugly, intrusive and selfish" by one of more than 50 villagers who objected to his plans to open a restaurant on the site.

Other objectors refer to sales of souvenirs, cars parking on roads and verges and the "mud bath" car park.