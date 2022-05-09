A man has accepted killing a police community support officer while she was out on a dog walk in Kent, but denies her murder, a court has heard.

Opening Callum Wheeler's trial at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday (9 May), prosecutor Alison Morgan QC said Julia James was ambushed in woodland near her home in Snowdown on April 27 last year.

She told the jury: “The evidence suggests that her attacker was waiting in the woods for someone to attack and then ambushed her.

“Julia tried to escape her attacker but she was subjected to a brutal and fatal attack. She suffered catastrophic injuries and died where she fell.”

Ms Morgan said it is the prosecution’s case “that there is a large body of evidence from a variety of sources that demonstrate that the attacker was this defendant Callum Wheeler.”

Floral tributes were left to Julia James

She told the court: “Although he denied responsibility for the killing for some time, he does now accept that he was the person that killed Julia James, however he does not accept that he is guilty of the offence of murder.”

Julia James (née Ghost), 53, had been a serving Kent Police PCSO since 2008 and lived with her husband on The Crescent in Snowdown.

Following her death, her family released a tribute describing Mrs James as "fiercely loyal", saying "she loved with her whole heart and nothing was too much trouble for the people she cared about.”

Wheeler, 22, from Aylesham, denies murder. The trial continues.