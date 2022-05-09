Play Brightcove video

The dramatic moment a gang of thieves ram-raided a community shop near Newbury has been caught on CCTV.

The perpetrators reversed a vehicle into the family-run shop's doors before stealing £2,500 worth of goods, mostly cigarettes.

The raid took place on Bank Holiday Monday, and the store staff have since boarded up the shattered doors as they wait for replacements.

Sandra Lawson, who runs Woodlands Store with her family, told ITV Meridian: "The crime up here is zilch - we just don't have things like this happening up here."

She says she's been left feeling vulnerable and distraught in her own shop: "Every time somebody comes through the door now, especially where it's not repaired at the moment, I literally jump up.

"I feel very vulnerable at the moment."

The thieves reversed a vehicle into the shop's doors before stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods

The local community is now stepping up with support and £250 has been raised so far to help pay for the damage.

Dawn Watmore, who lives nearby and has organised the fundraising effort, says many locals couldn't live without the shop: "It is a lifeline for elderly, people that live on their own.

"My Dad, for example, he uses this shop. He doesn't leave the house any other time - this is the only place he comes. So for this to be back is his lifeline."

Locals have been left angry and perplexed at the raid in what is normally a quiet residential area.

The Co-op store in Hermitage was ram-raided on the same day

But suspicions have been raised by another, similar, raid which took place on the same day just a few miles away.

An hour after the Penwood shop was broken into, another ram-raid took place the Co-Op in Hermitage - ten miles, or just a 15 minute drive away.

Police say they're keeping an "open mind" as to whether the raids are linked.