The trial of a man accused of murdering a police community support officer as she walked her dog is set to begin.

Callum Wheeler, 22, allegedly killed Julia James near Ackholt Wood, close to her home in the hamlet of Snowdown, Kent, on April 27 last year.

The 53-year-old had been walking her Jack Russell dog Toby before she was found dead with head injuries.

Wheeler, from Aylesham in Kent, denies murder and is set to face trial at Canterbury Crown Court before judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Police searched fields in the area following Julia's death.

The case is being prosecuted by Alison Morgan QC.

The death of the police community support officer led to an outpouring of grief in the community she dutifully served for many years.

Her family praised her as "fiercely loyal" and someone who "loved with her whole heart".

In May last year, more than 100 walks took place across the world to remember the mother-of-two, including many in her home county of Kent.