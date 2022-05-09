A woman has been jailed for robbing an elderly man in Crawley as he walked home from the shops.

The victim, 70, had walked to his local shops at Tilgate Parade in August 2020 to buy cigarettes.

He started to walk home via a nearby alleyway when he was assaulted from behind.

He was repeatedly punched and kicked as he lay helpless on the floor, and heard a woman shout "get his phone, get his wallet".

The victim realised his mobile phone and wallet had been stolen, and his bank card had been used to make at least three transactions in the local area shortly afterwards.

He recognised the voice of Yogini Limbachia, known as 'Gina', who he knows and saw at the parade only moments before he was attacked.

Police carried out a search of the area and located Limbachia in Tilgate Way. She was in possession of the man's stolen belongings.

Limbachia, 41, of Shipley Road in Crawley, was arrested and charged with robbery.

She claimed she had found the items on the ground and had intended to hand them in to police.

However, she pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 22 April.

Limbachia, who is unemployed, was also given a three-year restraining order.

It prohibits her from contacting the victim and going within 50 metres of him or entering his street address.

She was warned that failure to comply with these conditions is an offence which carries a maximum term of five years' imprisonment.