Bickering over laughing gas canister led to fatal stabbing, court hears

A court has heard that bickering over a nitrous oxide canister led to a rise in tension before an outbreak of violence outside a Royal British Legion Club in which a father-of-one died and two others were stabbed.

Garon Jewell, 19, and Draven Jewell, 21, are accused at Winchester Crown Court of killing 23-year-old Max Maguire in the fight outside the club in Lymington, Hampshire.

Two friends of the victim, Georgia Hole and Luke Gray, were also stabbed during the altercation, which happened shortly before midnight on October 22, 2021.

Giving evidence, Ms Hole described how the three friends were enjoying a night out with her partner, Tom Dunn and her mother, Rebecca Wort.

She said the group drank about ten drinks each as they sat in the beer garden of the members club.

She recalled the defendants sitting with a mutual friend at the next door table.

Image of the two groups drinking in the garden of the Royal British Legion, 15 minutes before the fatal assault. Credit: Hampshire Police

Initially, she said, relations were friendly, but as the evening continued, the atmosphere changed.

She said that her group of friends had too much to drink and tensions rose over a large canister of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, which Draven Jewell was hiding inside his coat.

She described how one of the Jewell brothers had teased her friends over it and said: “They were bickering over this canister.

“He kept it quite hidden in his jacket, when asked what it was, he would tease them ‘None of your business’, and rub it in their faces that he had something in his jacket.”

Ms Hole said that Mr Gray was becoming angered by the Jewell brothers, who he felt were being rude to him, with one of them showing “attitude on his face”.

She admitted telling the defendants: “Stop with the mouth, this isn’t going to end well for any of us.”

She said she asked the bar manager to get them to leave, but when he did so they refused to go.

She said her mother stepped in to calm the situation, saying "we've all got to leave now anyway."

Ms Hole said that in response, one of the defendants called her a slag.

"That was a red flag to you, wasn't it?" said Sarah Jones, QC, defence barrister for Draven Jewell, during cross examination.

" Yes, I grabbed his face," she said. "Everyone was screaming at each other."

Draven Jewell has pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon but, with his brother, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter of Mr Maguire, from Pennington.

Draven Jewell also denies the attempted murder of Mr Gray and, with his brother, two alternative charges of wounding Mr Gray.

The two brothers, from Lymington, also face two alternative wounding charges relating to Ms Hole.

The defendants claim to have acted in lawful self-defence, the court heard.