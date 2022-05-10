A 14-year-old boy has been raped in the public toilets at Bournemouth Pier.

He was assaulted by a man sometime between 8.30am and 8.45am on Saturday, May 7.

Police investigating the incident have arrested a 51-year-old man, from the town, on suspicion of rape.

Dorset Police says it is increasing the number of officers on patrol along the seafront throughout the spring and summer following the attack.

The boy and his family are being given support by specially trained officers.

Dorset Police says more officers will patrol the area following the assault. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: "We are doing all we can to support the victim in this case and his family is being kept fully updated.

"We are carrying out a detailed investigation into this matter and our enquiries remain ongoing."

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Darren Harris, of the BCP Local Policing Area, said: "Police officers, police community support offices, Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS) officers and council staff can be approached by members of the public with any concerns.

"RNLI lifeguards and staff can also be approached, with their beach towers serving as a safe place to address concerns or seek further help."