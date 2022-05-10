A man has been arrested after two teenage boys had a noxious substance - believed to be ammonia or bleach, squirted into their faces whilst out walking in Kent.

The victims had been walking in an area of parkland near Centre Road in New Ash Green at around 8:20pm on Saturday 7 May when the assault took place.

Police and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service were called and the boys were taken to hospital.

They were later discharged.

A suspect, aged 19 and believed to be known to the victims, was arrested on suspicion of assault on Monday 9 May.

He was later bailed, pending further enquiries, to return to a police station on 3 June.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/86796/22.