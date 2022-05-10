Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver spoke to Georgia's mother about how educating children on the dangers of drugs is helping her deal with her daughter's death

A mother whose teenage daughter died from a drugs overdose is now campaigning for better drug and alcohol education for young people.

Janine Milburn, from Havant, Hampshire, now carries out talks at secondary schools and colleges across the county on drug harm reduction.

Janine's daughter Georgia was 18 when she died.

Georgia and her sister had both gone to the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth for the day but within hours, Georgia had fallen ill at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

She was rushed to Queen Alexandra hospital nearby, where she fitted violently for nearly an hour before her body could take no more.

Pathologist Dr Brett Lockyer said that Miss Jones had a temperature of 41 degrees when she arrived at the hospital and died of MDMA intoxication.

Georgia was among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from Mutiny on Friday 25 May 2018, with organisers issuing a warning of a “high strength or bad batch” of drugs.

Mutiny Festival no longer runs following the death of Georgia and another festival goer called Tommy Cowan

Festival performances on Sunday 27 May were cancelled following the deaths.

Janine says that arming children with knowledge helps them understand the dangers of substances, so that if they were ever offered anything then they would be less likely to get involved.

Ever since her daughter’s death, Janine has dedicated her life to educating young people on the dangers of drugs and alcohol, her latest talk at Crookhorn College in Waterlooville.

This month makes 4 years since Georgia’s death, in her daughter’s memory, Janine has begun a campaign calling for mandatory drugs testing at festivals and hopes to deter other young people from taking a risk in similar situations.