Where to find help for domestic abuse

If you were affected by our report on domestic abuse, you can find a list of charities which offers support below.

You can also read the government's advice on domestic abuse here.

National helplines

Refuge: the UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, it has a 24 hour online platform to provide constant support to survivors. You can contact them here.

Men’s Advice Line: A helpline for male victims of domestic abuse. You can contact them free on 0808 8010327, or visit website.

Women's Aid: Includes the ability to live chat with a support worker, who can offer advice and support. Visit website.

Galop: A Service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Visit website.