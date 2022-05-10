An investigation is underway after a woman was followed by a man who harassed and sexually assaulted her in Brighton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the Level and Upper Lewes Road on Friday, March 25.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was followed by a man she didn't know while walking north from the North Laine area shortly before 1am. The suspect harassed and sexually assaulted her in the Level and in a property in Upper Lewes Road shortly after.

He is described as being mixed race, around 5’8” tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans and had a right eye that was nearly closed.

Police are keen to speak to a group of girls who confronted the suspect in the Level.

If you have any information which could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 045 of 25/03.