Skip to content

Woman followed by man in Brighton who harassed and sexually assaulted her

Credit: PA

An investigation is underway after a woman was followed by a man who harassed and sexually assaulted her in Brighton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the Level and Upper Lewes Road on Friday, March 25.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was followed by a man she didn't know while walking north from the North Laine area shortly before 1am. The suspect harassed and sexually assaulted her in the Level and in a property in Upper Lewes Road shortly after.

Man jailed for ten years for raping woman, 22, after night out
CCTV appeal after woman followed and sexually assaulted

He is described as being mixed race, around 5’8” tall and of a medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans and had a right eye that was nearly closed.

Police are keen to speak to a group of girls who confronted the suspect in the Level.

If you have any information which could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 045 of 25/03.