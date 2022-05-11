Police are hunting two men who attempted to kidnap a two-year-old girl in the New Forest.

The incident happened as a woman was with her daughter and her dog in The Mount, Ringwood, between 10.40am and 10.50am on Wednesday, May 11.

The woman reported that one of the men then picked up her daughter and ran with her towards a nearby housing estate. The child was let go after the dog bit the man on his leg.

The two men were described as being white, in their late 30s, both approximately 5ft 7ins tall, wearing caps – with one wearing light blue jeans and the other dark jeans.

Detective Inspector Janine Bradley, said: “We fully appreciate that this incident will have a significant impact on the community, and we want to reassure the public that we are taking this report very seriously.

"Our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area – including house-to-house visits, scoping CCTV and there will be high-visibility patrols in the area to reassure the community.

“If you see our officers and have information pertaining to this incident, then please do speak with them.

“This occurred in a residential area, during broad daylight, and we would implore anyone who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward. Perhaps you are aware of someone who has today suffered a dog bite to their leg?

"Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, could really help aid our ongoing investigation and identify those responsible.

“Likewise, we would like to ask local residents to review any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that they may have which may have captured the moments leading up to, during or after the incident, to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting 44220185316 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.