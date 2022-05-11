A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in broad daylight in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was attacked along New Street at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, May 10.

He remains in a stable condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police have described the offenders as four men who are thought to have used a taxi before and after the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister, based at Aylesbury police station, said: "This was a serious assault on a young man in broad daylight in a busy area.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and there are a number of lines of enquiry ongoing.

"We are conducting house to house enquiries and there is an increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues.

"I fully appreciate the concern incidents such as this will have in the local community, but I would like to reassure people that we are conducting a robust and thorough investigation.

"If anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our officers at the scene or in the area.

"I would like to appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to please come forward.

"Given the circumstances, I believe there will be numerous witnesses before, during and afterwards so please get in touch if you haven’t already.

"Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220202328.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via the website.

"A scene watch is expected to be in place on New Street for some time, which is likely to have an impact on residents and business owners, and so I would like to thank them in advance for their patience and understanding."