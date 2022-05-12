Behind the scenes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney takes a look behind the scenes at what goes into putting on the Queen's favourite horse event.

It is the highlight of the equestrian calendar, and now the Windsor Horse Show 2022 is finally here.

Coinciding with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, this year's event holds special importance and has taken two and a half years of planning to get it right.

Events across the weekend include a Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, Amateur Hunter Championship, and the Puissance Jumping Competition.

Simon Brooks-Ward, the show director, said: "You're mixing a horse show with a theatrical event in the evening, you're crashing the two together in some ways, so you have to plan it really, really carefully indeed."

Play Brightcove video

At the dress rehearsal, some of French Republican Guard's 350-year-history was on display.

It was a far cry from the streets of Paris where the horses patrol the streets and help police events.

Rider Claire Saint-Michel said: "We were absolutely thrilled with this invitation and we have been training for weeks since this winter."

The show will be a first for the French Republican Guard. Credit: ITV News Meridian

What is the Royal Windsor Horse Show?

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was first staged in 1943 to help raise funds for the War effort.

It is now the only show in the UK to host international competitions in Show Jumping, Dressage, Driving and Endurance.

According to the event website, dogs have not been allowed into the Showground since 1944. This is because at the first show, a lurcher stole a piece of chicken from King George V’s plate.

The Committee found this 'so mortifying' that they have banned dogs from the Showground ever since.

Four thousand meals are expected to be served over the course of the show. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It is not just the horses and riders that have been busy. The catering team are set to dish up 4,000 meals over the course of the show.

Event caterer Mark Mosimann said: "We've been preparing for just over six months for the next four days. Preparing all the logistics, the staffing, the food menus for all the different areas we're catering at. It's been a busy time."

The Windsor Horse Show takes place from Thursday 12 May to Sunday 15 May.