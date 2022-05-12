Play Brightcove video

Flowers and tributes were left at the roadside shrine for Arthur Holscher-Ermert by friends celebrating what would've been his 28th birthday

The brother of a man who died in a fatal collision with a Sussex Police car has renewed his call for answers at a vigil on what would've been his 28th birthday

Close to where Arthur Holscher-Ermert was hit by the vehicle in Peacehaven on Saturday April 30th the memorial took place organised by Karl Holscher-Ermert.

Dozens of people including his girlfriend and friends lit candles, lay cards and left heartfelt tributes on Thursday night, almost two weeks on from the crash.

Earlier in the day, Karl was able to see his brother's body for the first time in hospital.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on Saturday April 30th Credit:

"These are the only people that keep me going", Karl told ITV News.

"It was me and Arthur who lived here together out of our family. My dad lives in Bournemouth and the rest of my family in Germany.

"I've got no one here, apart from our friends and our community around us. And you will carry on seeing this turn out because the situation is crazy.

"We're here today to just have a beer with Arthut and, you know, just reminisce on the good times, because that's all we've got now. We haven't got him in the flesh anymore. All we've got is memories of good times, and that is what's gonna get us through this."

"He was unarmed, he was running away from the other police car. We're 12 days on and we're no closer to getting answers."

Arthur's girlfriend Haieoumie Nkra had known Arthur for three and a half years and was supposed to be celebrating his 28th birthday with him in London

Friend William Hipperson described Arthur as a, "young, enthusiastic individual, you know, always caring about everyone. He was probably the most giving out of a lot of my friends.

"I've known Karl and Arthur since they first moved here from Germany and I've really I'm shocked in the fact that Karl is going to be left by himself.

"It was Arthur who was the pick-me-up for Karl, Karl was more of the stubborn brother and it's sad to now see Karl by himself and not actually having any answers to any of it."

A birthday card signed by those who knew Arthur Credit: ITV News Meridian

Family friend Beverley Osbourne said, "I've known him [Arthur] since he was a little lad. And this is a serious loss to the community. Serious loss.

"It's not right what's happened. And there does need to be answers. And it's just a shock to everyone."

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct launched a criminal investigation into the officer driving the vehicle who is currently working on non-public restricted duties.

According to the IOPC, initial findings indicate Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert had got out of an Audi in Bramber Avenue after being pursued by a different police vehicle.

Police at the scene of the fatal collision in Peacehaven Credit: Eddie Mitchell

Dashcam and body worn footage has also being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation into what happened.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: “Our sympathies are with Arthur’s family and all those who have been affected by this incident. We have met with Arthur’s family to reassure them that a robust independent investigation will be carried out to establish the facts. We will provide them with regular updates as our investigation progresses.

"The driver of the police car Arthur was in collision with is being investigated for death by dangerous driving and for potential gross misconduct but the investigation is still in its early stages.

"We are aware of speculation and comment that Arthur may have been handcuffed immediately after he was struck by a Sussex Police vehicle. We have not seen evidence confirming this happened from the police body worn footage we have reviewed to date."

Sussex Police Superintendent James Collis previously said,

"This is a tragic incident and distressing for Mr Holscher-Ermert’s family and friends. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"While there has been much speculation, it is vital that all of the facts of the case can be fully, fairly and objectively investigated by the IOPC.

"That is the purpose of an independent investigation. We are providing every assistance to the IOPC to allow for a thorough investigation and for the family to receive the answers they need. We would ask the public to allow for the investigation to take its course.”

Anyone with information into Arthur’s death is being asked to contact the Independent Office for Police Conduct on 0300 3035612 or email peacehavenrti@policeconduct.gov.uk