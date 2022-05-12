The M4 is currently closed after a large oil spillage this morning.

The road has been shut westbound between Junction 12 (Theale) and Junction 13 (Chieveley Interchange) and is likely to be closed for several hours.

Large queues are building on the M4 on the way to the closure site.

Thames Valley Police has asked drivers to avoid the area if they can and thanked drivers for their patience.

We will bring you the latest updates on this incident and surrounding traffic throughout the day.