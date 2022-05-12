A Portsmouth dock worker has been charged with attempting to import drugs following the seizure of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands.

Michael Jordan, 44, of London Road, Portsmouth, was detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) at his home address on Tuesday, May 10.

Officers believe the final destination of the drugs, which were seized last month, was the UK.

Adrian Barnard, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.

"While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector.

Officers believe the drugs were headed for the UK. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Investigations are ongoing so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

The NCA has been investigating alleged corrupt activity at the port and have already charged another two people with the same offence.

Michael Butcher, 65, from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea, were arrested on April 30. They are next due before Portsmouth Crown Court on May 30.

Jordan was charged with conspiring to import class A drugs and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates on Thursday, May 12.