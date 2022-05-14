A 17 year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of two swans in Alresford in Hampshire.

The swans were found dead next to the river Alre after being shot by pellets from an air rifle.

The birds, a male and female pair, were found near the Eel House on Wayfarers' Way footpath.

Police say a 17-year-old boy from Alresford has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The boy has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.