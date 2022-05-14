People warned heath fires can start in matter of seconds

Play Brightcove video

Watch this report by Andrew Pate

People are being asked to be extra vigilant in the coming weeks to try to prevent heath fires in Dorset.

Experts say the land is tinder dry at the moment, and any naked flames could cause the area to catch fire in a matter of seconds.

The Dorset Wildlife Trust is urging people who visit heathland in the county not to bring disposable barbecues.

Brian Bleese, Chief Executive, Dorset Wildlife Trust

Areas such as the Upton Heath Nature reserve are home to rare creatures, including sand lizards and smooth snakes.

In 2011, a fire at the nature reserve caused mass devastation, with four people injured and families were forced to leave their homes.

It was the result of an arson attack.

Recently, a fire at Canford Heath last month was also started deliberately.