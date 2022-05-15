David's family has been informed

A body found in Poole harbour is thought to be that of a man, missing for two weeks after falling off a boat.

David Haw, 24, was reported missing at 2am on Monday 2nd of May, after falling from a RIB in the harbour.

Extensive searches took place involving the Coastguard, police, RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

On Saturday afternoon, May 14, Dorset Police received a report that a body had been found in the water.

An extensive search was carried out for several days before being scaled back

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of David, who was from Sussex.

His family have been updated and the coroner informed.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is being led by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and remains ongoing.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter remains released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of MCIT, said: “David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to do all we can to support them.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts.”